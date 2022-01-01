Mill Valley cafés you'll love
The Rock & Rye @ Sweetwater Music Hall
19 Corte Madera Ave, Mill Valley
|Popular items
|Blistered Shishito Peppers
|$8.00
w/ aji amarillo sauce
|Chicken & Shrimp Gumbo
|$24.00
w/ andouille, oyster, okra
|Brazilian Coconut Seafood Stew
|$26.00
"Moqueca" w/ sole, shrimp, peppers, tomato
Equator Coffees Downtown Mill Valley
2 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley
|Popular items
|Good Morning Muffin - Gluten Free / Vegan
|$4.00
wheat free carrot banana muffin
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
8oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk
|Mocha
|$5.25
2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup, steamed milk of choice
Equator Coffees Proof Lab
244 Shoreline Hwy, Mill Valley
|Popular items
|Cold Brew
|$4.50
Currently featuring our Snow Leopard Blend - brewed cold for 24 hours and served over ice.
|Latte
|$4.75
2 shots espresso with steamed milk
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
8oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk
The Depot Cafe & Bookstore
87 Throckmorton Ave, Mill Valley
|Popular items
|Egg Sandwich
|$10.00
scrambled egg topped with Pt. Reyes Toma cheese, arugula, romesco aioli and serrano ham. served on soft, sesame kaiser roll
|Chocolate Cornetti
|$5.75
light and flaky-traditional chocolate cornetti
|Sm. Mocha
|$4.75
double shot espresso
Clover whole milk
Ghirardelli dark chocolate