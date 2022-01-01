Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mill Valley caterers you'll love

Go
Mill Valley restaurants
Toast

Must-try caterers in Mill Valley

Burma Superstar | SF2BAY image

 

Limon Rotisserie | SF2BAY

655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Platha and Dip$10.00
Homemade multi-layered bread served with a curry dip
Sticky Fingers$14.00
Pork riblets w/a caramelized, sweet garlic, wine soy glaze. Bone-in.
Mango Chicken$18.00
Stir fried chicken breast with fresh mangos and onions in a light chil sauce
More about Limon Rotisserie | SF2BAY
Dumpling Time image

 

Tacko | SF2BAY

655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp Har Gow 4pc$7.50
shrimp, juicy pork
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
BBQ Pork Bao 3pc$8.50
char-siu roasted pork belly
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Shrimp & Cilantro Har Gow 4pc$7.50
shrimp, juicy pork, cilantro
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
More about Tacko | SF2BAY
Oren's Hummus image

 

Oren's Hummus

707 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Oren's Hummus

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mill Valley

Salmon

Burritos

Chicken Salad

Tacos

Cookies

Curry

Cake

Margherita Pizza

Map

More near Mill Valley to explore

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston