Mill Valley Italian restaurants you'll love

Mill Valley restaurants
Must-try Italian restaurants in Mill Valley

Piatti image

 

Piatti

625 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
capers, anchovy, lemon, mint
Little gems$15.00
toasted walnuts, apple, gorgonzola,
red onion, oregano vinaigrette
Margherita pizza$19.00
mozzarella,basil, olive oil, tomato
More about Piatti
Piazza D'Angelo image

PIZZA • PASTA

Piazza D'Angelo

22 Miller Ave., Mill Valley

Avg 4.4 (3400 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spaghetti Alla Bolognese$21.00
Spaghetti, beef and pork ragù
Fusilli con Funghi$21.00
Fusilli pasta, mushrooms, cherry tomato confit, asparagus, tartufata, white wine
Tortelloni della Casa$20.00
House made tortelloni with ricotta cheese and spinach, San Marzano tomato sauce, cream
More about Piazza D'Angelo
Pizza Antica image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES

Pizza Antica

800 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley

Avg 4.4 (3240 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spaghettini$17.00
tomato conserva, garlic, basil
ADD roasted chicken, fennel sausage or meatballs $5.00
Strawberry Wild Arugula Salad$15.00
extra-virgin olive oil, ricotta salata, saba
Fried Chicken$25.00
Fried Chicken
broccoli di ciccio, potato puree, spicy honey
More about Pizza Antica

