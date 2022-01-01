Mill Valley Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Mill Valley
Piatti
625 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts
$8.00
capers, anchovy, lemon, mint
Little gems
$15.00
toasted walnuts, apple, gorgonzola,
red onion, oregano vinaigrette
Margherita pizza
$19.00
mozzarella,basil, olive oil, tomato
PIZZA • PASTA
Piazza D'Angelo
22 Miller Ave., Mill Valley
Popular items
Spaghetti Alla Bolognese
$21.00
Spaghetti, beef and pork ragù
Fusilli con Funghi
$21.00
Fusilli pasta, mushrooms, cherry tomato confit, asparagus, tartufata, white wine
Tortelloni della Casa
$20.00
House made tortelloni with ricotta cheese and spinach, San Marzano tomato sauce, cream
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES
Pizza Antica
800 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley
Popular items
Spaghettini
$17.00
tomato conserva, garlic, basil
ADD roasted chicken, fennel sausage or meatballs $5.00
Strawberry Wild Arugula Salad
$15.00
extra-virgin olive oil, ricotta salata, saba
Fried Chicken
$25.00
Fried Chicken
broccoli di ciccio, potato puree, spicy honey