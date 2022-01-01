Mill Valley pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Mill Valley
PIZZA • TAPAS
Bootjack Wood Fired
17 Madrona St, Mill Valley
|Popular items
|Pepperoni, Pancetta, Mushrooms "Q"
|$19.00
Jalapeno, Red Onions, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
|Sausage, Carmalized Onion, Cremini "Mad River"
|$19.00
Broccoli Rabe, Bomba Du Calabrese, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
|Caesar
|$11.00
Classic Caesar with Romaine Hearts, Croutons, Grana Podano. Add Anchovies on request (Extra Charge).
PIZZA • PASTA
Piazza D'Angelo
22 Miller Ave., Mill Valley
|Popular items
|Tortelloni della Casa
|$20.00
House made tortelloni with ricotta cheese and spinach, San Marzano tomato sauce, cream
|Calamari Fritti
|$15.00
Fried calamari, marinara and tartar sauce
|Cesare
|$13.00
Little gem, shaved grano padano cheese, croutons, house made ceasar dressing
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES
Pizza Antica
800 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley
|Popular items
|Sausage Mushroom Pizza
|$21.00
portobello mushrooms, roasted onions
|Spaghettini
|$16.00
tomato conserva, garlic, basil
ADD roasted chicken, fennel sausage or meatballs $5.00
|King Trumpet Mushroom Pizza
|$21.00
Mozzarella, capers, gremolata, grana padano