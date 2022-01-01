Mill Valley pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Mill Valley

Bootjack Wood Fired image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Bootjack Wood Fired

17 Madrona St, Mill Valley

Avg 4.6 (159 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni, Pancetta, Mushrooms "Q"$19.00
Jalapeno, Red Onions, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
Sausage, Carmalized Onion, Cremini "Mad River"$19.00
Broccoli Rabe, Bomba Du Calabrese, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce
Caesar$11.00
Classic Caesar with Romaine Hearts, Croutons, Grana Podano. Add Anchovies on request (Extra Charge).
More about Bootjack Wood Fired
Piazza D'Angelo image

PIZZA • PASTA

Piazza D'Angelo

22 Miller Ave., Mill Valley

Avg 4.4 (3400 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tortelloni della Casa$20.00
House made tortelloni with ricotta cheese and spinach, San Marzano tomato sauce, cream
Calamari Fritti$15.00
Fried calamari, marinara and tartar sauce
Cesare$13.00
Little gem, shaved grano padano cheese, croutons, house made ceasar dressing
More about Piazza D'Angelo
Pizza Antica image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES

Pizza Antica

800 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley

Avg 4.4 (3240 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sausage Mushroom Pizza$21.00
portobello mushrooms, roasted onions
Spaghettini$16.00
tomato conserva, garlic, basil
ADD roasted chicken, fennel sausage or meatballs $5.00
King Trumpet Mushroom Pizza$21.00
Mozzarella, capers, gremolata, grana padano
More about Pizza Antica

