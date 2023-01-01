Beef soup in Mill Valley
SOUPS
Good Earth Mill Valley
201 Flamingo Rd, Mill Valley
|Beef Barley Mushroom Soup
|$5.49
Beef*, Good Earth Beef Stock* (beef bones*, celery*, onions*, carrots*, parsley*, filtered water), Barley*, Mushrooms*, Celery*, Onions*, Carrots*, Garlic*, Thyme*, Parsley*, Marjoram*, Sunflower Oil*, Black Pepper*, Unrefined Salt
Mamahuhu - Mill Valley
173 Throckmorton Avenue, Mill Valley
|West Lake Beef Soup - Small
|$6.00
minced beef, egg whites, chicken stock, soft tofu, cilantro, white pepper
|West Lake Beef Soup - Large
|$12.00
minced beef, egg whites, chicken stock, soft tofu, cilantro, white pepper