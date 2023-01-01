Beef soup in Mill Valley

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Good Earth Natural Foods image

SOUPS

Good Earth Mill Valley

201 Flamingo Rd, Mill Valley

Avg 4.2 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Barley Mushroom Soup$5.49
Beef*, Good Earth Beef Stock* (beef bones*, celery*, onions*, carrots*, parsley*, filtered water), Barley*, Mushrooms*, Celery*, Onions*, Carrots*, Garlic*, Thyme*, Parsley*, Marjoram*, Sunflower Oil*, Black Pepper*, Unrefined Salt
More about Good Earth Mill Valley
Item pic

 

Mamahuhu - Mill Valley

173 Throckmorton Avenue, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
West Lake Beef Soup - Small$6.00
minced beef, egg whites, chicken stock, soft tofu, cilantro, white pepper
West Lake Beef Soup - Large$12.00
minced beef, egg whites, chicken stock, soft tofu, cilantro, white pepper
More about Mamahuhu - Mill Valley

