Boba tea in Mill Valley

Mill Valley restaurants
Mill Valley restaurants that serve boba tea

Item pic

 

Boo Koo

25 Miller Ave, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boba Tea - Taro$6.95
Little Green Cyclo: Matcha Vietnamese coffee is crafted with organic matcha for coffee lovers who also enjoy matcha's umami flavors and antioxidant qualities.
It combines ethically sourced, single-origin beans, harvested from family farms in Vietnam’s famed Central Highlands, with organic matcha, organic CA condensed milk to complete the ultimate matcha cà phê sữa đá.
Boba Tea-Thai Iced Tea$6.95
Boba Tea-Papaya$6.95
More about Boo Koo
Restaurant banner

 

Boo Koo - 25 Miller Avenue

25 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Boba Tea-Papaya$6.95
More about Boo Koo - 25 Miller Avenue

