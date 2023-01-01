Boba tea in Mill Valley
Mill Valley restaurants that serve boba tea
More about Boo Koo
Boo Koo
25 Miller Ave, Mill Valley
|Boba Tea - Taro
|$6.95
Little Green Cyclo: Matcha Vietnamese coffee is crafted with organic matcha for coffee lovers who also enjoy matcha's umami flavors and antioxidant qualities.
It combines ethically sourced, single-origin beans, harvested from family farms in Vietnam’s famed Central Highlands, with organic matcha, organic CA condensed milk to complete the ultimate matcha cà phê sữa đá.
|Boba Tea-Thai Iced Tea
|$6.95
|Boba Tea-Papaya
|$6.95