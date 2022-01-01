Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Mill Valley

Mill Valley restaurants
Toast

Mill Valley restaurants that serve caesar salad

The Cantina image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Cantina

651 East Blithedale Avenue, Mill Valley

Avg 4.2 (787 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD Shrimp$15.95
Crisp romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese and herb croutons.
CAESAR SALAD$11.95
Crisp romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese and herb croutons.
CAESAR SALAD Chicken$14.95
Crisp romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese and herb croutons.
More about The Cantina
Item pic

 

Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY

655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Modern Caesar Salad$11.50
Curly kale, chopped romaine, housemade superfood krunchies, shaved Grana Padano cheese, red onions, grape tomatoes, avocado, lemon squeeze with classic Caesar dressing
gluten free
More about Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY
Caesar Salad image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES

Pizza Antica

800 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley

Avg 4.4 (3240 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad$15.00
grana padano, croutons
Gluten-Free Caesar Salad$15.00
grana padano
More about Pizza Antica

