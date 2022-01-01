Chai lattes in Mill Valley

Equator Coffees Downtown Mill Valley image

 

Equator Coffees Downtown Mill Valley

2 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Good Morning Muffin - Gluten Free / Vegan$4.00
wheat free carrot banana muffin
Cappuccino$4.00
8oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk
Mocha$5.25
2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup, steamed milk of choice
More about Equator Coffees Downtown Mill Valley
Equator Coffees Proof Lab image

 

Equator Coffees Proof Lab

244 Shoreline Hwy, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cold Brew$4.50
Currently featuring our Snow Leopard Blend - brewed cold for 24 hours and served over ice.
Latte$4.75
2 shots espresso with steamed milk
Cappuccino$4.00
8oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk
More about Equator Coffees Proof Lab
The Depot Cafe & Bookstore image

 

The Depot Cafe & Bookstore

87 Throckmorton Ave, Mill Valley

Avg 4.4 (254 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Sandwich$10.00
scrambled egg topped with Pt. Reyes Toma cheese, arugula, romesco aioli and serrano ham. served on soft, sesame kaiser roll
Chocolate Cornetti$5.75
light and flaky-traditional chocolate cornetti
Sm. Mocha$4.75
double shot espresso
Clover whole milk
Ghirardelli dark chocolate
More about The Depot Cafe & Bookstore

