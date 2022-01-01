Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Mill Valley

Mill Valley restaurants
Mill Valley restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Piatti image

 

Piatti

625 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Cheese Pizza$10.00
Cheese pizza$15.00
tomato, mozzarella, parmesan
More about Piatti
Good Earth Natural Foods image

SOUPS

Good Earth Natural Foods

201 Flamingo Rd, Mill Valley

Avg 4.2 (227 reviews)
Takeout
16in Cheese Pizza$17.98
GE Herb Tomato Sauce* (whole tomatoes*, fire roasted tomatoes*, tomato paste*, red wine*, garlic*, basil*, thyme*, oregano*, sage*, black pepper*, unrefined salt), Mozzarella*
Kale, Mushroom, Tomato & Vegan Cheese Wheat-Free Pizza Slice
Kale*, Mushrooms*, Tomatoes*, Garlic*, Rosemary*, Miyoko’s Vegan Mozzarella*, Good Earth Pizza Sauce*, Good Earth Wheat-Free Pizza Dough, Cornmeal*
12in Cheese Pizza$14.98
GE Herb Tomato Sauce* (whole tomatoes*, fire roasted tomatoes*, tomato paste*, red wine*, garlic*, basil*, thyme*, oregano*, sage*, black pepper*, unrefined salt), Mozzarella*
More about Good Earth Natural Foods
Watershed image

 

Watershed

129 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheese Pizza$17.00
More about Watershed

