Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken katsu in Mill Valley

Go
Mill Valley restaurants
Toast

Mill Valley restaurants that serve chicken katsu

Item pic

 

Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY

655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Katsu Curry$17.00
Tender white meat chicken breast hand-battered, breaded, and deep-fried; served with curry, rice, and pickles
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Chicken Katsu Curry$16.50
Tender white meat chicken breast hand-battered, breaded, and deep-fried; served with curry, rice, and pickles
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Side Chicken Katsu$8.95
Our hand-made chicken katsu (white meat) fried to perfection
More about Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY
Consumer pic

 

Robata Grill & Sushi

591 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Katsu$25.75
Breaded dark meat chicken, lightly fried with coleslaw. Comes with a bowl of rice.
More about Robata Grill & Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Mill Valley

Chicken Wraps

Salmon Salad

Fajitas

Chips And Salsa

Grilled Chicken

Pepperoni Pizza

Tostadas

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Mill Valley to explore

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston