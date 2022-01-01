Chicken katsu in Mill Valley
655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$17.00
Tender white meat chicken breast hand-battered, breaded, and deep-fried; served with curry, rice, and pickles
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
|Side Chicken Katsu
|$8.95
Our hand-made chicken katsu (white meat) fried to perfection