Chinese chicken salad in Mill Valley
Mill Valley restaurants that serve chinese chicken salad
Boo Koo
25 Miller Ave, Mill Valley
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Natural chicken, eggless wheat noodles, avocado, cucumbers, mixed greens, marinated carrots and daikon, and bean sprouts with chili-sesame vinaigrette.
Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY
655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley
|Mama Chen’s Chinese Chicken Salad
|$15.50
shaved, roasted chicken breast, napa cabbage & kale slaw with carrots & bean sprouts, baby spinach, chopped romaine, scallions, cilantro, toasted cashews, crispy wontons with miso mustard sesame dressing
Make it vegan by substituting the chicken for organic marinated baked tofu!
contains gluten in the ingredients and cannot be requested gluten free
The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY
655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley
