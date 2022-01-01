Chocolate croissants in Mill Valley
Mill Valley restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
More about Good Earth Natural Foods
SOUPS
Good Earth Natural Foods
201 Flamingo Rd, Mill Valley
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.59
Chocolate Chips* (cacao beans*, evaporated cane sugar*, cocoa butter*, sunflower lecithin), Milk*, Eggs*, Unbleached White Flour*, Butter*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Filtered Water, Active Dry Yeast, Unrefined Salt
More about Equator Coffees Downtown Mill Valley
Equator Coffees Downtown Mill Valley
2 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley
|Chocolate croissant
|$4.25
Please limited total order to 6 pastries.