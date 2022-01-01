Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in Mill Valley

Go
Mill Valley restaurants
Toast

Mill Valley restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Good Earth Natural Foods image

SOUPS

Good Earth Natural Foods

201 Flamingo Rd, Mill Valley

Avg 4.2 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$3.59
Chocolate Chips* (cacao beans*, evaporated cane sugar*, cocoa butter*, sunflower lecithin), Milk*, Eggs*, Unbleached White Flour*, Butter*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Filtered Water, Active Dry Yeast, Unrefined Salt
More about Good Earth Natural Foods
Item pic

 

Equator Coffees Downtown Mill Valley

2 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate croissant$4.25
Please limited total order to 6 pastries.
More about Equator Coffees Downtown Mill Valley
Item pic

 

Equator Coffees Proof Lab

244 Shoreline Hwy, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate croissant$4.25
Please limited total order to 6 pastries.
More about Equator Coffees Proof Lab

Browse other tasty dishes in Mill Valley

Chicken Fajitas

Fajitas

Chicken Sandwiches

Stew

Pepperoni Pizza

Egg Sandwiches

Kebabs

Chai Tea

Map

More near Mill Valley to explore

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston