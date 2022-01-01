Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Mill Valley

Go
Mill Valley restaurants
Toast

Mill Valley restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY

655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flourless Chocolate Bomb Cookie$2.75
Lemon Cheesecake Cookie$2.75
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.75
More about Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY
Item pic

 

The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY

655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ginger Molasses Cookie$2.75
Flourless Chocolate Bomb Cookie$2.75
More about The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY
Good Earth Natural Foods image

SOUPS

Good Earth Natural Foods

201 Flamingo Rd, Mill Valley

Avg 4.2 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Peanut Butter Cookie (Vegan)$2.49
Peanut Butter*, All Purpose Malted Flour*, Coconut Sugar*, Apple Sauce*, Vanilla*, Baking Soda, Unrefined Salt
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie (Wheat-Free)$2.49
Raisins*, Oat Flour*, Oats*, Butter*, Eggs*, Brown Sugar*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Vanilla*, Cinnamon*, Baking Soda, Unrefined Salt
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.49
Dark Chocolate Chips* (cacao beans*, evaporated cane sugar*, cocoa butter*, sunflower lecithin), Eggs*, Unbleached Wheat Flour*, Butter*, Brown Sugar*, Partially Refined Sugar*, Vanilla*, Baking Soda, Unrefined Salt
More about Good Earth Natural Foods
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES

Pizza Antica

800 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley

Avg 4.4 (3240 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spruce's Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie$7.00
1/2 pound chocolate chip cookie, from our big sister restaurant Spruce in San Francisco
More about Pizza Antica
Cafe del Soul image

SMOOTHIES

Cafe del Soul

247 Shoreline Highway, Mill Valley

Avg 4.1 (685 reviews)
Takeout
ABC Cookie- Vegan$2.70
More about Cafe del Soul
Item pic

 

Equator Coffees Downtown Mill Valley

2 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.00
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie - Gluten Free$3.00
More about Equator Coffees Downtown Mill Valley

Browse other tasty dishes in Mill Valley

Lomo

Shrimp Quesadillas

Edamame

Enchiladas

Muffins

Teriyaki Salmon

Fried Chicken Salad

Cheesecake

Map

More near Mill Valley to explore

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston