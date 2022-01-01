Cookies in Mill Valley
Mill Valley restaurants that serve cookies
More about Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY
Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY
655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley
|Flourless Chocolate Bomb Cookie
|$2.75
|Lemon Cheesecake Cookie
|$2.75
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$2.75
More about The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY
The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY
655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley
|Ginger Molasses Cookie
|$2.75
|Flourless Chocolate Bomb Cookie
|$2.75
More about Good Earth Natural Foods
SOUPS
Good Earth Natural Foods
201 Flamingo Rd, Mill Valley
|Peanut Butter Cookie (Vegan)
|$2.49
Peanut Butter*, All Purpose Malted Flour*, Coconut Sugar*, Apple Sauce*, Vanilla*, Baking Soda, Unrefined Salt
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookie (Wheat-Free)
|$2.49
Raisins*, Oat Flour*, Oats*, Butter*, Eggs*, Brown Sugar*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Vanilla*, Cinnamon*, Baking Soda, Unrefined Salt
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.49
Dark Chocolate Chips* (cacao beans*, evaporated cane sugar*, cocoa butter*, sunflower lecithin), Eggs*, Unbleached Wheat Flour*, Butter*, Brown Sugar*, Partially Refined Sugar*, Vanilla*, Baking Soda, Unrefined Salt
More about Pizza Antica
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES
Pizza Antica
800 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley
|Spruce's Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$7.00
1/2 pound chocolate chip cookie, from our big sister restaurant Spruce in San Francisco
More about Cafe del Soul
SMOOTHIES
Cafe del Soul
247 Shoreline Highway, Mill Valley
|ABC Cookie- Vegan
|$2.70