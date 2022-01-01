Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Corn soup in
Mill Valley
/
Mill Valley
/
Corn Soup
Mill Valley restaurants that serve corn soup
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES
Pizza Antica, Mill Valley
800 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley
Avg 4.4
(3240 reviews)
Bowl Corn Soup
$9.00
calabrian chili, chives
More about Pizza Antica, Mill Valley
Watershed
129 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley
No reviews yet
Corn Soup
$10.00
Nuoc Chom, Scallion, Cilantro
More about Watershed
