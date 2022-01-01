Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn soup in Mill Valley

Mill Valley restaurants
Mill Valley restaurants that serve corn soup

Pizza Antica image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES

Pizza Antica, Mill Valley

800 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley

Avg 4.4 (3240 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bowl Corn Soup$9.00
calabrian chili, chives
More about Pizza Antica, Mill Valley
Watershed image

 

Watershed

129 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Corn Soup$10.00
Nuoc Chom, Scallion, Cilantro
More about Watershed

