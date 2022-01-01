Crispy chicken in Mill Valley
Mill Valley restaurants that serve crispy chicken
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Cantina
651 East Blithedale Avenue, Mill Valley
|SPICY CRISPY CHICKEN WINGS
|$12.95
Spicy chicken wings, served with ranch dressing and celery sticks.
The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY
655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley
|Chicken Empanadas (2 Crispy Pastries)
|$13.25
Filled with: Shredded rotisserie chicken, carrots, & parsley in a creamy Ají Amarillo sauce.
To be heated
Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY
655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley
|Chicken Empanadas (2 Crispy Pastries)
|$13.25
Filled with: Shredded rotisserie chicken, carrots, & parsley in a creamy Ají Amarillo sauce.
To be heated