Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Mill Valley

Go
Mill Valley restaurants
Toast

Mill Valley restaurants that serve dumplings

Item pic

 

The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY

655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Dumplings$10.50
Steamed beef dumplings with cilantro, carrot, green onion and mushroom. Served with spicy sauce.
More about The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY
2934b6c0-7056-4ae7-b8d9-467b256aef6f image

 

Jaranita | SF2BAY

655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetable Xi'An Dumpling 8pc$9.50
local greens, carrot, cilantro, mushroom, egg
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Lamb Xi'An Dumpling 8pc$11.75
Chinese 5 spice, cabbage, garlic
Spicy
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Pork Xi'An Dumpling 8pc$9.95
pork, cabbage, green onion
Spicy
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
More about Jaranita | SF2BAY

Browse other tasty dishes in Mill Valley

Beef Curry

Tortilla Soup

Quesadillas

Fajitas

Chips And Salsa

Enchiladas

Katsu

Egg Sandwiches

Map

More near Mill Valley to explore

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston