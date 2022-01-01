Dumplings in Mill Valley
Mill Valley restaurants that serve dumplings
655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley
|Beef Dumplings
|$10.50
Steamed beef dumplings with cilantro, carrot, green onion and mushroom. Served with spicy sauce.
655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley
|Vegetable Xi'An Dumpling 8pc
|$9.50
local greens, carrot, cilantro, mushroom, egg
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
|Lamb Xi'An Dumpling 8pc
|$11.75
Chinese 5 spice, cabbage, garlic
Spicy
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
|Pork Xi'An Dumpling 8pc
|$9.95
pork, cabbage, green onion
Spicy
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.