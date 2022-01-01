Egg sandwiches in Mill Valley

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Super Duper Burgers

430 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
EGG SANDWICH$3.50
Fried Organic egg, and chipotle aioli on toasted ciabatta bread. We recommend adding Monterrey Jack cheese & Bacon!
More about Super Duper Burgers
Good Earth Natural Foods image

SOUPS

Good Earth Natural Foods

201 Flamingo Rd, Mill Valley

Avg 4.2 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$5.98
One Egg*, Choice of Cheese* and Breads*. No Substitutions or Additions for this item.
Egg, Cheese & Meat Breakfast Sandwich$7.98
One Egg*, Cheese*, Ham* or Turkey Bacon* on Choice of Breads*. No Substitutions or Additions for this item.
More about Good Earth Natural Foods
Egg Sandwich image

 

The Depot Cafe & Bookstore

87 Throckmorton Ave, Mill Valley

Avg 4.4 (254 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Sandwich$10.00
scrambled egg topped with Pt. Reyes Toma cheese, arugula, romesco aioli and serrano ham. served on soft, sesame kaiser roll
More about The Depot Cafe & Bookstore

