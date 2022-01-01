Egg sandwiches in Mill Valley
Super Duper Burgers
430 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley
|EGG SANDWICH
|$3.50
Fried Organic egg, and chipotle aioli on toasted ciabatta bread. We recommend adding Monterrey Jack cheese & Bacon!
Good Earth Natural Foods
201 Flamingo Rd, Mill Valley
|Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.98
One Egg*, Choice of Cheese* and Breads*. No Substitutions or Additions for this item.
|Egg, Cheese & Meat Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.98
One Egg*, Cheese*, Ham* or Turkey Bacon* on Choice of Breads*. No Substitutions or Additions for this item.
The Depot Cafe & Bookstore
87 Throckmorton Ave, Mill Valley
|Egg Sandwich
|$10.00
scrambled egg topped with Pt. Reyes Toma cheese, arugula, romesco aioli and serrano ham. served on soft, sesame kaiser roll