Flank steaks in
Mill Valley
/
Mill Valley
/
Flank Steaks
Mill Valley restaurants that serve flank steaks
SALADS
Boo Koo
25 Miller Ave, Mill Valley
Avg 3.6
(1092 reviews)
Flank Steak
$8.95
More about Boo Koo
Piatti
625 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley
No reviews yet
Wagyu flank steak
$33.00
herbs, truffled potato salad
More about Piatti
