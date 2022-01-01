Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flank steaks in Mill Valley

Mill Valley restaurants
Mill Valley restaurants that serve flank steaks

Boo Koo image

SALADS

Boo Koo

25 Miller Ave, Mill Valley

Avg 3.6 (1092 reviews)
Takeout
Flank Steak$8.95
More about Boo Koo
Piatti image

 

Piatti

625 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wagyu flank steak$33.00
herbs, truffled potato salad
More about Piatti

