French fries in Mill Valley

Super Duper Burgers

430 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FRENCH FRIES$3.50
You know the deal!
More about Super Duper Burgers
Item pic

 

Jaranita | SF2BAY

655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Half Chicken Dinner (with salad and french fries)$26.50
World-famous Peruvian rotisserie half chicken made Jaranita style and served with french fries and green salad
Whole Chicken Dinner (with salad and french fries)$41.00
World-famous Peruvian rotisserie chicken made Jaranita style and served with french fries and green salad
More about Jaranita | SF2BAY
Shoreline Coffee Shop image

 

Shoreline Coffee Shop

221 Shoreline Hwy, Mill Valley

Avg 4.3 (655 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$5.50
More about Shoreline Coffee Shop

