Fried chicken sandwiches in Mill Valley

Mill Valley restaurants
Toast

Mill Valley restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Watershed

129 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
B&B Pickles, Coleslaw, Paprika Aioli
More about Watershed
Shoreline Coffee Shop image

 

Shoreline Coffee Shop

221 Shoreline Hwy, Mill Valley

Avg 4.3 (655 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
with house slaw, homemade mayo, server on a soft bun
More about Shoreline Coffee Shop

