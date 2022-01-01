Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Goat cheese salad in Mill Valley

Go
Mill Valley restaurants
Toast

Mill Valley restaurants that serve goat cheese salad

Item pic

 

Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY

655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pink Lady Beets & Goat Cheese Salad$15.50
Shaved, roasted chicken breast, honey and herb marinated goat cheese, pink lady beets, green apples, dried cranberries, crushed honey roasted almonds, red onions, mixed greens, chopped romaine with citrus vinaigrette
gluten free
More about Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY
Item pic

 

The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY

655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pink Lady Beets & Goat Cheese Salad$15.50
Shaved, roasted chicken breast, honey and herb marinated goat cheese, pink lady beets, green apples, dried cranberries, crushed honey roasted almonds, red onions, mixed greens, chopped romaine with citrus vinaigrette
gluten free
More about The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY

Browse other tasty dishes in Mill Valley

Lasagna

Chicken Cobb Salad

Pancakes

Chai Lattes

Huevos Rancheros

Chocolate Croissants

Hummus

Pastries

Map

More near Mill Valley to explore

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston