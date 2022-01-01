Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Mill Valley

Go
Mill Valley restaurants
Toast

Mill Valley restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Boo Koo image

SALADS

Boo Koo

25 Miller Ave, Mill Valley

Avg 3.6 (1092 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$4.95
More about Boo Koo
Piazza D'Angelo image

PIZZA • PASTA

Piazza D'Angelo

22 Miller Ave., Mill Valley

Avg 4.4 (3400 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken $$6.00
More about Piazza D'Angelo
Shoreline Coffee Shop image

 

Shoreline Coffee Shop

221 Shoreline Hwy, Mill Valley

Avg 4.3 (655 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Cheese & Chicken Caldo$12.50
Grilled Chicken$5.00
More about Shoreline Coffee Shop
Joe's Taco Lounge & Salsaria image

FRENCH FRIES

Joe's Taco Lounge & Salsaria

382 Miller Ave, Mill Valley

Avg 4 (1277 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Enchiladas$14.50
w/ salsa roja, melted jack cheese, refried black beans, and rice
Grilled Chicken Tacos$8.95
w/ spicy chipotle salsa, lettuce, cilantro, and onions
Side Grilled Chicken$8.95
More about Joe's Taco Lounge & Salsaria

Browse other tasty dishes in Mill Valley

Caesar Salad

French Fries

Kale Salad

Mushroom Soup

Teriyaki Salmon

Lasagna

Spaghetti

Muffins

Map

More near Mill Valley to explore

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston