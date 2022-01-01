Grilled chicken in Mill Valley
Mill Valley restaurants that serve grilled chicken
PIZZA • PASTA
Piazza D'Angelo
22 Miller Ave., Mill Valley
|Grilled Chicken $
|$6.00
Shoreline Coffee Shop
221 Shoreline Hwy, Mill Valley
|Grilled Cheese & Chicken Caldo
|$12.50
|Grilled Chicken
|$5.00
FRENCH FRIES
Joe's Taco Lounge & Salsaria
382 Miller Ave, Mill Valley
|Grilled Chicken Enchiladas
|$14.50
w/ salsa roja, melted jack cheese, refried black beans, and rice
|Grilled Chicken Tacos
|$8.95
w/ spicy chipotle salsa, lettuce, cilantro, and onions
|Side Grilled Chicken
|$8.95