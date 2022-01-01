Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyoza in Mill Valley

Go
Mill Valley restaurants
Toast

Mill Valley restaurants that serve gyoza

Consumer pic

 

Robata Grill & Sushi

591 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyoza$9.50
Pan-fried pork pot stickers
More about Robata Grill & Sushi
Dumpling Time image

 

Jaranita | SF2BAY

655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wagyu Beef Gyoza (5pc)$16.75
cabbage, ginger, black truffle, shiitake
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Seafood Gyoza (5pc)$12.25
spinach skin, crab, scallop, shrimp, chili butter sauce
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Pork Gyoza (5pc)$9.50
pork green onion, ginger, cilantro
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
More about Jaranita | SF2BAY

Browse other tasty dishes in Mill Valley

Margherita Pizza

Salad Wrap

Prawns

Pad Thai

Quesadillas

Curry Chicken

Veggie Burgers

Vegetarian Sandwiches

Map

More near Mill Valley to explore

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston