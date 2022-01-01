Gyoza in Mill Valley
Mill Valley restaurants that serve gyoza
Robata Grill & Sushi
591 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley
|Gyoza
|$9.50
Pan-fried pork pot stickers
Jaranita | SF2BAY
655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley
|Wagyu Beef Gyoza (5pc)
|$16.75
cabbage, ginger, black truffle, shiitake
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
|Seafood Gyoza (5pc)
|$12.25
spinach skin, crab, scallop, shrimp, chili butter sauce
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
|Pork Gyoza (5pc)
|$9.50
pork green onion, ginger, cilantro
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.