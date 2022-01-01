Katsu in Mill Valley
Mill Valley restaurants that serve katsu
Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY
655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$17.00
Tender white meat chicken breast hand-battered, breaded, and deep-fried; served with curry, rice, and pickles
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
|Pork Katsu Curry
|$17.00
Tender white meat chicken breast hand-battered, breaded, and deep-fried; served with curry, rice, and pickles.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
|Side Pork Katsu
|$8.95
Our hand-made pork katsu fried to perfection
Robata Grill & Sushi
591 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley
|Katsu Don
|$17.50
Breaded chicken cutlet and egg topped with a sweet soy sauce over rice. Served with miso soup and salad.
|Chicken Katsu
|$25.75
Breaded dark meat chicken, lightly fried with coleslaw. Comes with a bowl of rice.