Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu in Mill Valley

Go
Mill Valley restaurants
Toast

Mill Valley restaurants that serve katsu

Item pic

 

Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY

655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Katsu Curry$17.00
Tender white meat chicken breast hand-battered, breaded, and deep-fried; served with curry, rice, and pickles
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Pork Katsu Curry$17.00
Tender white meat chicken breast hand-battered, breaded, and deep-fried; served with curry, rice, and pickles.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Side Pork Katsu$8.95
Our hand-made pork katsu fried to perfection
More about Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY
Consumer pic

 

Robata Grill & Sushi

591 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Katsu Don$17.50
Breaded chicken cutlet and egg topped with a sweet soy sauce over rice. Served with miso soup and salad.
Chicken Katsu$25.75
Breaded dark meat chicken, lightly fried with coleslaw. Comes with a bowl of rice.
More about Robata Grill & Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Mill Valley

Yellow Curry

Chips And Salsa

Curry

Kebabs

Fish Tacos

Cheesecake

Crispy Chicken

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Mill Valley to explore

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston