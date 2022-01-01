Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in Mill Valley

Go
Mill Valley restaurants
Toast

Mill Valley restaurants that serve kebabs

Item pic

 

Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY

655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Kebabs$25.50
Two skewers of sustainably-sourced Salmon marinated in a dill, tomato, & white wine sauce. Served over rice pilaf. (gf) Comes with hummus and green salad.
Mary's Free Range Saffron Chicken Kebab$23.00
Two skewers of Mary's Free Range saffron marinated chicken breast grilled and served over rice pilaf. (gf) Comes with hummus and green salad.
More about Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY
Item pic

 

Jaranita | SF2BAY

655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Kebabs$25.50
Two skewers of sustainably-sourced Salmon marinated in a dill, tomato, & white wine sauce. Served over rice pilaf. (gf) Comes with hummus and green salad.
More about Jaranita | SF2BAY

Browse other tasty dishes in Mill Valley

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Cobb Salad

Pepperoni Pizza

Spaghetti

Grilled Chicken

Curry

Yellow Curry

Egg Sandwiches

Map

More near Mill Valley to explore

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston