Kebabs in Mill Valley
Mill Valley restaurants that serve kebabs
655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley
|Salmon Kebabs
|$25.50
Two skewers of sustainably-sourced Salmon marinated in a dill, tomato, & white wine sauce. Served over rice pilaf. (gf) Comes with hummus and green salad.
|Mary's Free Range Saffron Chicken Kebab
|$23.00
Two skewers of Mary's Free Range saffron marinated chicken breast grilled and served over rice pilaf. (gf) Comes with hummus and green salad.