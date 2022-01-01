Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lassi in
Mill Valley
/
Mill Valley
/
Lassi
Mill Valley restaurants that serve lassi
Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY - Mill Valley
655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$5.50
More about Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY - Mill Valley
SOUPS
Good Earth Mill Valley
201 Flamingo Rd, Mill Valley
Avg 4.2
(227 reviews)
Limantour Lassi
$5.98
Yogurt*, Mango*, Honey, Mint*, Rose Water*
More about Good Earth Mill Valley
