Lobsters in Mill Valley

|#0 Lobster Bacon Roll (Winter Special)!
|$13.49
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Fresh house-made Lobster Salad, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, House Sauce & Lettuce, Tomato & Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.
|Lobster Mac & Cheese (Winter Special!)
|$6.25
A Seasonal Special! North Atlantic Lobster served with our creamy combination of cavatappi pasta with white cheddar and Parmesan cheese!
|Lobster Bisque (Winter Special!)
|$7.25
A Seasonal Special! A rich broth of light cream, spices and a medley of tomatoes coupled with our delightful North Atlantic Lobster!