Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Mill Valley

Go
Mill Valley restaurants
Toast

Mill Valley restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Mill Valley

Strawberry Village Shopping Center, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#0 Lobster Bacon Roll (Winter Special)!$13.49
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Fresh house-made Lobster Salad, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, House Sauce & Lettuce, Tomato & Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.
Lobster Mac & Cheese (Winter Special!)$6.25
A Seasonal Special! North Atlantic Lobster served with our creamy combination of cavatappi pasta with white cheddar and Parmesan cheese!
Lobster Bisque (Winter Special!)$7.25
A Seasonal Special! A rich broth of light cream, spices and a medley of tomatoes coupled with our delightful North Atlantic Lobster!
More about West Coast Sourdough - Mill Valley
Consumer pic

 

Lighthouse Bar & Grill - 475 E. Strawberry Dr.

475 E. Strawberry Dr., Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab & Lobster Melt$22.00
Crab & lobster with melted Swiss cheese on sourdough toast
More about Lighthouse Bar & Grill - 475 E. Strawberry Dr.

Browse other tasty dishes in Mill Valley

Sweet And Sour Chicken

Chicken Teriyaki

Veggie Burgers

Avocado Toast

Cappuccino

Rigatoni

Snapper

Chocolate Croissants

Map

More near Mill Valley to explore

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Corte Madera

No reviews yet

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (793 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (72 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (287 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (82 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (480 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (575 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (538 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (413 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston