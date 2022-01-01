Lomo in Mill Valley
Mill Valley restaurants that serve lomo
More about The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY
The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY
655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley
|Lomo saltado
|$31.00
Traditional Peruvian favorite! Wok stir-fried beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes in ginger-infused soy sauce, french fries & served with jasmine rice.
*Contains gluten, shellfish (oyster sauce) & soy
French fries on the side. Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
More about Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY
Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY
655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley
|Lomo saltado
|$31.00
Traditional Peruvian favorite! Wok stir-fried beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes in ginger-infused soy sauce, french fries & served with jasmine rice.
*Contains gluten, shellfish (oyster sauce) & soy
French fries on the side. Items to be warmed. Instructions included.