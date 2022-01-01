Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango salad in Mill Valley

Mill Valley restaurants
Mill Valley restaurants that serve mango salad

Item pic

 

Limon Rotisserie | SF2BAY

655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mango Salad$13.50
Refreshing salad made with pickled mangoes, onions, cabbage, and cucumbers
More about Limon Rotisserie | SF2BAY
Item pic

 

La Méditerranée | SF2BAY

655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Mango Salad$16.00
Shaved, roasted chicken breast, ramen noodles, napa cabbage & kale slaw, sliced mango, honey roasted almonds, pickled daikon & carrots, Thai basil, mint, cilantro, lime, and fried shallots with Thai almond dressing.
Thai Mango Salad$15.95
Shaved, roasted chicken breast, ramen noodles, napa cabbage & kale slaw, sliced mango, honey roasted almonds, pickled daikon & carrots, Thai basil, mint, cilantro, lime, and fried shallots with Thai almond dressing
More about La Méditerranée | SF2BAY

