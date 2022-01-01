Mango salad in Mill Valley
Mill Valley restaurants that serve mango salad
655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley
|Mango Salad
|$13.50
Refreshing salad made with pickled mangoes, onions, cabbage, and cucumbers
|Thai Mango Salad
|$16.00
Shaved, roasted chicken breast, ramen noodles, napa cabbage & kale slaw, sliced mango, honey roasted almonds, pickled daikon & carrots, Thai basil, mint, cilantro, lime, and fried shallots with Thai almond dressing.
