Noodle salad in Mill Valley

Mill Valley restaurants
Mill Valley restaurants that serve noodle salad

Item pic

 

Tacko | SF2BAY - Mill Valley

655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SuperStar Noodle Salad (room temperature and not available mild)$13.00
Traditional Burmese noodles with bean thread noodles, tofu, cucumbers, potatoes, papaya, chili sauce, wonton chips, fried onions, cabbage and dried shrimp (or veg)
More about Tacko | SF2BAY - Mill Valley
Item pic

 

Burma Superstar | SF2BAY - Mill Valley

655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SuperStar Noodle Salad (room temperature and not available mild)$13.00
Traditional Burmese noodles with bean thread noodles, tofu, cucumbers, potatoes, papaya, chili sauce, wonton chips, fried onions, cabbage and dried shrimp (or veg)
More about Burma Superstar | SF2BAY - Mill Valley

