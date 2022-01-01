Pad thai in Mill Valley

Go
Mill Valley restaurants
Toast

Mill Valley restaurants that serve pad thai

Boo Koo image

SALADS

Boo Koo

25 Miller Ave, Mill Valley

Avg 3.6 (1092 reviews)
Takeout
Jake's Bowl$8.95
Natural Teriyaki Chicken, noodles or rice, and mango.
Red Rooster Bento Box$8.96
Natural chicken or nuggets, mandarin orange or teriyaki dipping sauce, noodles or rice, fruit and vegetable of the day, and a sweet treat.
Chicken Pho$10.95
Our 14 ingredients and 6 hours of cooking time makes the basis of our bone broth. We than add natural chicken, Napa cabbage, wide rice noodles, bean sprouts, Thai basil, chilies, and fresh limes.
More about Boo Koo
Good Earth Natural Foods image

SOUPS

Good Earth Natural Foods

201 Flamingo Rd, Mill Valley

Avg 4.2 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$5.98
Choice of Protein, Cheddar Cheese* grilled in a Tortilla* and topped with Salsa*
BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich$9.98
Beef Brisket*, Barbecue Sauce*, Pepper Jack*, Caramelized Onion*, Coleslaw*, and Chipotle Mayo* on a Ciabatta Roll*
Burrito$6.98
Tortilla*, Cheddar Cheese*, Beans*, Rice*, Salsa*, and choice of Protein
More about Good Earth Natural Foods

Browse other tasty dishes in Mill Valley

Curry

Tacos

Chai Lattes

Croissants

Potstickers

Salmon

Avocado Toast

Quesadillas

Map

More near Mill Valley to explore

San Rafael

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston