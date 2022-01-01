Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastries in Mill Valley

Mill Valley restaurants
Mill Valley restaurants that serve pastries

Burma Superstar | SF2BAY image

 

The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY

655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Empanadas (2 Crispy Pastries)$13.25
Filled with: Mushroom, spinach, corn, & cheese.
To be heated.
Beef Empanadas (2 Crispy Pastries)$13.25
Filled with: Hand-cut top sirloin sautéed in Ají panca, hard boiled eggs, olives, & golden raisins.
To be heated.
Chicken Empanadas (2 Crispy Pastries)$13.25
Filled with: Shredded rotisserie chicken, carrots, & parsley in a creamy Ají Amarillo sauce.
To be heated
More about The Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY
Limon Rotisserie | SF2BAY image

 

Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY

655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Empanadas (2 Crispy Pastries)$13.25
Filled with: Shredded rotisserie chicken, carrots, & parsley in a creamy Ají Amarillo sauce.
To be heated
Cheese Empanadas (2 Crispy Pastries)$13.25
Filled with: Oaxaca cheese.
To be heated.
Veggie Empanadas (2 Crispy Pastries)$13.25
Filled with: Mushroom, spinach, corn, & cheese.
To be heated.
More about Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY
Good Earth Natural Foods image

SOUPS

Good Earth Natural Foods

201 Flamingo Rd, Mill Valley

Avg 4.2 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Poppyseed Pastry$3.29
All-Purpose Flour*, Milk*, Eggs*, Butter*, Spelt Levain*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Poppy Seeds*, Lemon Zest*, Unrefined Salt, Active Dry Yeast
More about Good Earth Natural Foods
Item pic

 

Jaranita | SF2BAY

655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Empanadas (2 Crispy Pastries)$14.50
Veggie Empanadas (2 Crispy Pastries)$14.50
More about Jaranita | SF2BAY

