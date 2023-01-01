Pho in Mill Valley

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken Pho image

 

Boo Koo

25 Miller Ave, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pho$11.95
Our 14 ingredients and 6 hours of cooking time makes the basis of our bone broth. We than add natural chicken, Napa cabbage, wide rice noodles, bean sprouts, Thai basil, chilies, and fresh limes.
More about Boo Koo
Item pic

 

Boo Koo - 25 Miller Avenue

25 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Pho$11.95
Our 14 ingredients and 6 hours of cooking time makes the basis of our bone broth. We than add natural chicken, Napa cabbage, wide rice noodles, bean sprouts, Thai basil, chilies, and fresh limes.
More about Boo Koo - 25 Miller Avenue

