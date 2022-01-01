Pork belly in Mill Valley
Mill Valley restaurants that serve pork belly
More about Tacko | SF2BAY
Tacko | SF2BAY
655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley
|Braised Pork Belly with Pickled Mustard Greens
|$19.00
Savory slices of tender pork belly in a sweet garlic and wine sauce
|Basil Chili Pork Belly (not available mild)
|$17.50
Wok tossed pork belly with roasted chili, bamboo shoots, lime leaf, jalapenos and onions
More about Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY
Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY
655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley
|Mendo's Original Pork Belly Banh Mi
|$14.25
Our Chef’s playful take on the popular Vietnamese sandwich with braised, caramelized pork belly, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro, cucumbers, jalapenos, Thai basil, sriracha mayo on panini-pressed ciabatta