Potstickers in Mill Valley

Mill Valley restaurants that serve potstickers

Boo Koo

25 Miller Ave, Mill Valley

Avg 3.6 (1092 reviews)
Takeout
Jake's Bowl$8.95
Natural Teriyaki Chicken, noodles or rice, and mango.
Red Rooster Bento Box$8.96
Natural chicken or nuggets, mandarin orange or teriyaki dipping sauce, noodles or rice, fruit and vegetable of the day, and a sweet treat.
Chicken Pho$10.95
Our 14 ingredients and 6 hours of cooking time makes the basis of our bone broth. We than add natural chicken, Napa cabbage, wide rice noodles, bean sprouts, Thai basil, chilies, and fresh limes.
More about Boo Koo
Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY

655 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Style Potstickers$10.50
Pork and vegetable stuffed potstickers served with spicy green curry sauce.
More about Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY

