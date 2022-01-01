Prawns in Mill Valley
Mill Valley restaurants that serve prawns
655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley
|Ebi Fry Curry (Prawns)
|$19.25
breaded prawns with tartar sauce
Served with white rice, Japanese pickles, and award-winning Hinoya Curry.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
More about Joe's Taco Lounge & Salsaria
Joe's Taco Lounge & Salsaria
382 Miller Ave, Mill Valley
|Blknd Prawn Tostada
|$14.95
w/ black beans, Manzanita slaw, and fresh mango salsa
|Blackened Prawn Tacos
|$12.95
(2 per taco) on a flour tortilla w/ Manzanita slaw, habanero mayo, and fresh mango salsa
|Blackened Prawn Burrito
|$15.95
w/ black beans, rice, jack cheese, and salsa maiz