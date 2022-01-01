Prawns in Mill Valley

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boo Koo image

SALADS

Boo Koo

25 Miller Ave, Mill Valley

Avg 3.6 (1092 reviews)
Takeout
Teriyaki Prawn Bahn Mi$12.95
More about Boo Koo
Lavash | SF2BAY image

 

Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY

655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ebi Fry Curry (Prawns)$19.25
breaded prawns with tartar sauce
Served with white rice, Japanese pickles, and award-winning Hinoya Curry.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
More about Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY
Piazza D'Angelo image

PIZZA • PASTA

Piazza D'Angelo

22 Miller Ave., Mill Valley

Avg 4.4 (3400 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Prawns $$6.00
More about Piazza D'Angelo
Joe's Taco Lounge & Salsaria image

FRENCH FRIES

Joe's Taco Lounge & Salsaria

382 Miller Ave, Mill Valley

Avg 4 (1277 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blknd Prawn Tostada$14.95
w/ black beans, Manzanita slaw, and fresh mango salsa
Blackened Prawn Tacos$12.95
(2 per taco) on a flour tortilla w/ Manzanita slaw, habanero mayo, and fresh mango salsa
Blackened Prawn Burrito$15.95
w/ black beans, rice, jack cheese, and salsa maiz
More about Joe's Taco Lounge & Salsaria

