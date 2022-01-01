Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto sandwiches in Mill Valley

Go
Mill Valley restaurants
Toast

Mill Valley restaurants that serve prosciutto sandwiches

Item pic

 

Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY

655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Prosciutto & Chicken Sandwich$14.00
prosciutto & roasted chicken breast with fresh mozzarella, crushed honey roasted almonds, basil pesto, balsamic glaze drizzle, tomatoes on panini-pressed ciabatta
can be requested gluten free by selecting the gf bread option
More about Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY
Item pic

 

Jaranita | SF2BAY

655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Prosciutto & Chicken Sandwich$14.00
prosciutto & roasted chicken breast with fresh mozzarella, crushed honey roasted almonds, basil pesto, balsamic glaze drizzle, tomatoes on panini-pressed ciabatta
can be requested gluten free by selecting the gf bread option
More about Jaranita | SF2BAY

Browse other tasty dishes in Mill Valley

Pastries

Nachos

Thai Salad

Hummus

Mac And Cheese

Chips And Salsa

Muffins

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Mill Valley to explore

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (529 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (163 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (31 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (305 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston