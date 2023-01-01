Pudding in Mill Valley

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Piazza D'Angelo image

PIZZA • PASTA

Piazza D'Angelo

22 Miller Ave., Mill Valley

Avg 4.4 (3400 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$11.00
Rize Up bread, raisins, cinnamon, vanilla gelato
More about Piazza D'Angelo
Consumer pic

 

Robata Grill & Sushi

591 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tapioca Pudding$10.50
More about Robata Grill & Sushi

