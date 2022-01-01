Quesadillas in Mill Valley

Mill Valley restaurants that serve quesadillas

Good Earth Natural Foods image

SOUPS

Good Earth Natural Foods

201 Flamingo Rd, Mill Valley

Avg 4.2 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$5.98
Choice of Protein, Cheddar Cheese* grilled in a Tortilla* and topped with Salsa*
BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich$9.98
Beef Brisket*, Barbecue Sauce*, Pepper Jack*, Caramelized Onion*, Coleslaw*, and Chipotle Mayo* on a Ciabatta Roll*
Burrito$6.98
Tortilla*, Cheddar Cheese*, Beans*, Rice*, Salsa*, and choice of Protein
More about Good Earth Natural Foods
Cafe del Soul image

SMOOTHIES

Cafe del Soul

247 Shoreline Highway, Mill Valley

Avg 4.1 (685 reviews)
Takeout
Southwestern Salad...$10.45
Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.
Chipotle Sungoddess...$11.91
Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.
Yummy Tummy Wrap...$7.64
Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.
More about Cafe del Soul

