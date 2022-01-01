Quesadillas in Mill Valley
Mill Valley restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Good Earth Natural Foods
SOUPS
Good Earth Natural Foods
201 Flamingo Rd, Mill Valley
|Quesadilla
|$5.98
Choice of Protein, Cheddar Cheese* grilled in a Tortilla* and topped with Salsa*
|BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich
|$9.98
Beef Brisket*, Barbecue Sauce*, Pepper Jack*, Caramelized Onion*, Coleslaw*, and Chipotle Mayo* on a Ciabatta Roll*
|Burrito
|$6.98
Tortilla*, Cheddar Cheese*, Beans*, Rice*, Salsa*, and choice of Protein
More about Cafe del Soul
SMOOTHIES
Cafe del Soul
247 Shoreline Highway, Mill Valley
|Southwestern Salad...
|$10.45
Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.
|Chipotle Sungoddess...
|$11.91
Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.
|Yummy Tummy Wrap...
|$7.64
Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.