Rice bowls in Mill Valley
Mill Valley restaurants that serve rice bowls
Boo Koo
25 Miller Ave, Mill Valley
|Indo Rice Bowl
|$9.95
|New Dawn Rice Bowl
|$12.95
Your choice of rice mixed w chopped chard, Tamari infused grilled portobello mushrooms, sauteed squash and garnished with local artisan crafted red beet horseradish slaw, golden beet w tumeric slaw and kosher dill radishes.
Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY
655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley
|Rice Bowl w/ Yellow Garlic Falafel
|$14.65
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley with falafel and tahini (gf,v)
|Rice Bowl w/ Green Herb Falafel
|$14.65
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley with falafel and tahini (gf,v)
|Rice Bowl w/ Beef Kebab
|$17.80
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley with beef kebab and tahini (gf)