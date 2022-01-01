Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Mill Valley

Mill Valley restaurants
Mill Valley restaurants that serve rice bowls

SALADS

Boo Koo

25 Miller Ave, Mill Valley

Avg 3.6 (1092 reviews)
Takeout
Indo Rice Bowl$9.95
New Dawn Rice Bowl$12.95
Your choice of rice mixed w chopped chard, Tamari infused grilled portobello mushrooms, sauteed squash and garnished with local artisan crafted red beet horseradish slaw, golden beet w tumeric slaw and kosher dill radishes.
More about Boo Koo
Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY

655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rice Bowl w/ Yellow Garlic Falafel$14.65
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley with falafel and tahini (gf,v)
Rice Bowl w/ Green Herb Falafel$14.65
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley with falafel and tahini (gf,v)
Rice Bowl w/ Beef Kebab$17.80
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley with beef kebab and tahini (gf)
More about Mendocino Farms | SF2BAY

