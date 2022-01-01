Salmon in Mill Valley

Go
Mill Valley restaurants
Toast

Mill Valley restaurants that serve salmon

Piatti image

 

Piatti

625 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Campanelle$18.00
mushroom, kale, pecorino, walnuts
Chopped salad$15.00
salami, chickpeas, carrots, cauliflower,
peppers, olives, provolone, red wine vinaigrette
Salmon$25.00
artichokes, roasted fennel, calabrian chili, olives
More about Piatti
Item pic

 

Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY

655 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Kebabs$25.50
Two skewers of sustainably-sourced Salmon marinated in a dill, tomato, & white wine sauce. Served over rice pilaf. (gf) Comes with hummos and your choice of soup, salad, or potato salad.
More about Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY
Piazza D'Angelo image

PIZZA • PASTA

Piazza D'Angelo

22 Miller Ave., Mill Valley

Avg 4.4 (3400 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tortelloni della Casa$20.00
House made tortelloni with ricotta cheese and spinach, San Marzano tomato sauce, cream
Calamari Fritti$15.00
Fried calamari, marinara and tartar sauce
Cesare$13.00
Little gem, shaved grano padano cheese, croutons, house made ceasar dressing
More about Piazza D'Angelo

Browse other tasty dishes in Mill Valley

Cappuccino

Pad Thai

Avocado Toast

Potstickers

Chips And Salsa

Croissants

Chai Tea

Tacos

Map

More near Mill Valley to explore

San Rafael

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston