Salmon in Mill Valley
Mill Valley restaurants that serve salmon
Piatti
625 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley
|Campanelle
|$18.00
mushroom, kale, pecorino, walnuts
|Chopped salad
|$15.00
salami, chickpeas, carrots, cauliflower,
peppers, olives, provolone, red wine vinaigrette
|Salmon
|$25.00
artichokes, roasted fennel, calabrian chili, olives
Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY
655 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley
|Salmon Kebabs
|$25.50
Two skewers of sustainably-sourced Salmon marinated in a dill, tomato, & white wine sauce. Served over rice pilaf. (gf) Comes with hummos and your choice of soup, salad, or potato salad.
PIZZA • PASTA
Piazza D'Angelo
22 Miller Ave., Mill Valley
|Tortelloni della Casa
|$20.00
House made tortelloni with ricotta cheese and spinach, San Marzano tomato sauce, cream
|Calamari Fritti
|$15.00
Fried calamari, marinara and tartar sauce
|Cesare
|$13.00
Little gem, shaved grano padano cheese, croutons, house made ceasar dressing