Shumai in
Mill Valley
/
Mill Valley
/
Shumai
Mill Valley restaurants that serve shumai
Robata Grill & Sushi
591 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley
No reviews yet
Shumai
$9.50
Steamed shrimp dumplings
More about Robata Grill & Sushi
Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY
655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley
No reviews yet
Shrimp & Scallop Shumai Dumpling (4)
$20.00
More about Italian Homemade Company | SF2BAY
