Squid in Mill Valley

Mill Valley restaurants that serve squid
Piatti - Mill Valley
625 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley
No reviews yet
Squid ink casarecca
$25.00
clams, thyme, white wine broth, garlic,
onion, lemon oil
More about Piatti - Mill Valley
Watershed
129 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley
No reviews yet
Squid & Padron
$22.00
More about Watershed
