Squid in Mill Valley

Mill Valley restaurants
Mill Valley restaurants that serve squid

Item pic

 

Piatti - Mill Valley

625 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Squid ink casarecca$25.00
clams, thyme, white wine broth, garlic,
onion, lemon oil
More about Piatti - Mill Valley
Watershed image

 

Watershed

129 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Squid & Padron$22.00
More about Watershed

