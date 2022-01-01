Steak bowls in Mill Valley
Mill Valley restaurants that serve steak bowls
Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY
655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road, Mill Valley
|Chimichurri Steak & Shishito Bowl
|$16.00
Roasted, carved steak over ancient grains tossed with caramelized onion jam & chimichurri, baby spinach, roasted shishito peppers with broccolini, tomatoes & red onions, grilled lemon
