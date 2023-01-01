Street tacos in Mill Valley
Mill Valley restaurants that serve street tacos
More about Boo Koo
Boo Koo
25 Miller Ave, Mill Valley
|Seoul Street Taco
|$14.95
Three soft corn tortillas topped with chopped marinated organic beef ribeye and artisan made organic Napa Cabbage Kimchi. Sweet, savory, tangy loaded with healthy probiotics for digestion and delicious flavors.
Gluten Free, organic and made with Marin based small manufacturer Sankorean Kitchen Sauce.
|Miso Glazed Street Tacos
|$14.95
Two fresh sauteed mahi mahi with homemade miso glaze topped with colorful and tart cabbage slaw and vegan avocado aioli. Served on soft Gluten Free whole grain corn tortillas.
