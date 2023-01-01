Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in Mill Valley

Go
Mill Valley restaurants
Toast

Mill Valley restaurants that serve street tacos

Item pic

 

Boo Koo

25 Miller Ave, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seoul Street Taco$14.95
Three soft corn tortillas topped with chopped marinated organic beef ribeye and artisan made organic Napa Cabbage Kimchi. Sweet, savory, tangy loaded with healthy probiotics for digestion and delicious flavors.
Gluten Free, organic and made with Marin based small manufacturer Sankorean Kitchen Sauce.
Miso Glazed Street Tacos$14.95
Two fresh sauteed mahi mahi with homemade miso glaze topped with colorful and tart cabbage slaw and vegan avocado aioli. Served on soft Gluten Free whole grain corn tortillas.
More about Boo Koo
Item pic

 

Boo Koo - 25 Miller Avenue

25 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Seoul Street Taco$14.95
Three soft corn tortillas topped with chopped marinated organic beef ribeye and artisan made organic Napa Cabbage Kimchi. Sweet, savory, tangy loaded with healthy probiotics for digestion and delicious flavors. Gluten Free, organic and made with Marin based small manufacturer Sankorean Kitchen Sauce.
Miso Glazed Street Tacos$14.95
Two fresh sauteed mahi mahi with homemade miso glaze topped with colorful and tart cabbage slaw and vegan avocado aioli. Served on soft Gluten Free whole grain corn tortillas.
More about Boo Koo - 25 Miller Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Mill Valley

Cobb Salad

Dumplings

Pancakes

Potstickers

Tostadas

Taco Salad

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Fajitas

Map

More near Mill Valley to explore

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (596 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (205 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (51 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (416 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (378 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (435 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston