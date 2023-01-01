Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Summer rolls in
Mill Valley
/
Mill Valley
/
Summer Rolls
Mill Valley restaurants that serve summer rolls
Boo Koo
25 Miller Ave, Mill Valley
No reviews yet
Summer Roll
$5.95
More about Boo Koo
Boo Koo - 25 Miller Avenue
25 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley
No reviews yet
Summer Roll
$5.95
More about Boo Koo - 25 Miller Avenue
Browse other tasty dishes in Mill Valley
Thai Tea
Pesto Pizza
Katsu
Cappuccino
Chili
Taco Salad
Chips And Salsa
Potstickers
More near Mill Valley to explore
San Rafael
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Sausalito
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
San Anselmo
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Larkspur
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Corte Madera
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Greenbrae
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Fairfax
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Ross
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(596 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(57 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(61 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(205 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4
(51 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(296 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(416 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(378 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(435 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(314 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston