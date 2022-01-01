Tacos in Mill Valley

Mill Valley restaurants that serve tacos

Parranga Taquería & Cervecería image

 

Parranga Taquería & Cervecería

800 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco$3.50
Our Parranga Signature Tacos. Choice of tortillas, corn, flour, jícama. Protein choices: Pastor, Pollo, Carnitas, Roasted Vegetables, Asada (+$1.50), Grilled Fish (+$1.50), Battered Shrimp (+$1.50)
Parranga House Salad$11.00
Baby lettuce, lacinato kale, baby carrots, jícama, seasonal fruits.
Burrito$14.00
Flour tortilla, Parranga rice, beans, queso oaxaca, pico de gallo, chips. Add guacamole and crema (+$2) Choice protein: Roasted Vegetables, Chicken, Pork or Asada (+$3)
More about Parranga Taquería & Cervecería
Good Earth Natural Foods image

SOUPS

Good Earth Natural Foods

201 Flamingo Rd, Mill Valley

Avg 4.2 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$5.98
Choice of Protein, Cheddar Cheese* grilled in a Tortilla* and topped with Salsa*
BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich$9.98
Beef Brisket*, Barbecue Sauce*, Pepper Jack*, Caramelized Onion*, Coleslaw*, and Chipotle Mayo* on a Ciabatta Roll*
Burrito$6.98
Tortilla*, Cheddar Cheese*, Beans*, Rice*, Salsa*, and choice of Protein
More about Good Earth Natural Foods
Equator Coffees Downtown Mill Valley image

 

Equator Coffees Downtown Mill Valley

2 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Good Morning Muffin - Gluten Free / Vegan$4.00
wheat free carrot banana muffin
Cappuccino$4.00
8oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk
Mocha$5.25
2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup, steamed milk of choice
More about Equator Coffees Downtown Mill Valley
Joe's Taco Lounge & Salsaria image

FRENCH FRIES

Joe's Taco Lounge & Salsaria

382 Miller Ave, Mill Valley

Avg 4 (1277 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada Burrito$10.95
grilled steak w/ black beans, rice, jack cheese, and salsa fresca
Grilled Fish Tacos$10.95
Pacific snapper w/ salsa fresca, habanero mayo, cabbage, and lime
Carnitas Burrito$9.50
braised and shredded pork w/ black beans, rice, jack cheese, and avo-tomatillo salsa
More about Joe's Taco Lounge & Salsaria
Equator Coffees Proof Lab image

 

Equator Coffees Proof Lab

244 Shoreline Hwy, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cold Brew$4.50
Currently featuring our Snow Leopard Blend - brewed cold for 24 hours and served over ice.
Latte$4.75
2 shots espresso with steamed milk
Cappuccino$4.00
8oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk
More about Equator Coffees Proof Lab

