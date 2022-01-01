Tacos in Mill Valley
Mill Valley restaurants that serve tacos
Parranga Taquería & Cervecería
800 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley
|Taco
|$3.50
Our Parranga Signature Tacos. Choice of tortillas, corn, flour, jícama. Protein choices: Pastor, Pollo, Carnitas, Roasted Vegetables, Asada (+$1.50), Grilled Fish (+$1.50), Battered Shrimp (+$1.50)
|Parranga House Salad
|$11.00
Baby lettuce, lacinato kale, baby carrots, jícama, seasonal fruits.
|Burrito
|$14.00
Flour tortilla, Parranga rice, beans, queso oaxaca, pico de gallo, chips. Add guacamole and crema (+$2) Choice protein: Roasted Vegetables, Chicken, Pork or Asada (+$3)
Good Earth Natural Foods
201 Flamingo Rd, Mill Valley
|Quesadilla
|$5.98
Choice of Protein, Cheddar Cheese* grilled in a Tortilla* and topped with Salsa*
|BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich
|$9.98
Beef Brisket*, Barbecue Sauce*, Pepper Jack*, Caramelized Onion*, Coleslaw*, and Chipotle Mayo* on a Ciabatta Roll*
|Burrito
|$6.98
Tortilla*, Cheddar Cheese*, Beans*, Rice*, Salsa*, and choice of Protein
Equator Coffees Downtown Mill Valley
2 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley
|Good Morning Muffin - Gluten Free / Vegan
|$4.00
wheat free carrot banana muffin
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
8oz - 2 shots espresso with steamed milk
|Mocha
|$5.25
2 shots espresso, Guittard chocolate syrup, steamed milk of choice
Joe's Taco Lounge & Salsaria
382 Miller Ave, Mill Valley
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$10.95
grilled steak w/ black beans, rice, jack cheese, and salsa fresca
|Grilled Fish Tacos
|$10.95
Pacific snapper w/ salsa fresca, habanero mayo, cabbage, and lime
|Carnitas Burrito
|$9.50
braised and shredded pork w/ black beans, rice, jack cheese, and avo-tomatillo salsa