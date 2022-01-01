Teriyaki salmon in Mill Valley

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boo Koo image

SALADS

Boo Koo

25 Miller Ave, Mill Valley

Avg 3.6 (1092 reviews)
Takeout
Teriyaki Salmon$9.95
More about Boo Koo
Item pic

 

Robata Grill & Sushi

591 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Teriyaki Bento$16.00
Grilled salmon with teriyaki sauce, edamame, Japanese pickles & 3 pieces of chef's choice of roll. Served with miso soup, salad and rice.
Salmon Teriyaki$26.25
Grilled salmon topped with teriyaki sauce and vegetables. Comes with a bowl of rice.
Salmon Teriyaki Lunch$16.00
Grilled salmon with teriyaki sauce & vegetables served with miso soup, salad and a bowl of rice
More about Robata Grill & Sushi

