Tomato soup in Mill Valley

Mill Valley restaurants
Toast

Mill Valley restaurants that serve tomato soup

Watershed image

 

Watershed

129 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tomato Soup$10.00
Nuoc Chom, Scallion, Cilantro
More about Watershed
Shoreline Coffee Shop image

 

Shoreline Coffee Shop

221 Shoreline Hwy, Mill Valley

Avg 4.3 (655 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup$12.00
Cup Tomato Soup$5.00
with goat cheese
Bowl Tomato Soup$7.00
with goat cheese
More about Shoreline Coffee Shop

