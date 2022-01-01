Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tomato soup in
Mill Valley
/
Mill Valley
/
Tomato Soup
Mill Valley restaurants that serve tomato soup
Watershed
129 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley
No reviews yet
Tomato Soup
$10.00
Nuoc Chom, Scallion, Cilantro
More about Watershed
Shoreline Coffee Shop
221 Shoreline Hwy, Mill Valley
Avg 4.3
(655 reviews)
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup
$12.00
Cup Tomato Soup
$5.00
with goat cheese
Bowl Tomato Soup
$7.00
with goat cheese
More about Shoreline Coffee Shop
