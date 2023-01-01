Vegan soup in Mill Valley
Mill Valley restaurants that serve vegan soup
More about Boo Koo - 25 Miller Avenue
Boo Koo - 25 Miller Avenue
25 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley
|Sriracha Soup - Vegan
|$10.95
Housemade Vegetarian Stock is the base for Ramen, Sriacha.
More about Good Earth Mill Valley
SOUPS
Good Earth Mill Valley
201 Flamingo Rd, Mill Valley
|Vegan Split Soup
|$0.00
Good Earth Vegetable Stock (filtered water, carrots*, celery*, onions*, parsley*), Green Split Peas*, Celery*, Onion*, Carrot*, Potato*, Extra Virgin Olive Oil*, Herbs de Provence*, Marjoram*, Unrefined Salt, Black Pepper*