Vegan soup in Mill Valley

Mill Valley restaurants
Toast

Mill Valley restaurants that serve vegan soup

Item pic

 

Boo Koo - 25 Miller Avenue

25 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sriracha Soup - Vegan$10.95
Housemade Vegetarian Stock is the base for Ramen, Sriacha.
More about Boo Koo - 25 Miller Avenue
Good Earth Natural Foods image

SOUPS

Good Earth Mill Valley

201 Flamingo Rd, Mill Valley

Avg 4.2 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Split Soup$0.00
Good Earth Vegetable Stock (filtered water, carrots*, celery*, onions*, parsley*), Green Split Peas*, Celery*, Onion*, Carrot*, Potato*, Extra Virgin Olive Oil*, Herbs de Provence*, Marjoram*, Unrefined Salt, Black Pepper*
More about Good Earth Mill Valley

